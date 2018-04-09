Korea Box Office: ‘Player’ and ‘Gonjiam’ Share Weekend Honors

Ranked by earnings, “Ready Player One” emerged on top of the Korean box office with $4.08 million earned from 473,000 admissions.

Korean box office charts, however, are usually ranked by ticket sales, and arranged that way local horror “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” remained on top for the second consecutive weekend. It earned $4.02 million from 514,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. After two weekends, “Gonjiam” has accumulated $16.7 million, the second biggest gross for a Korean horror movie, behind 2003’s “A Tale of Two Sisters.” Warner’s “Player” has $14.2 million after two weeks.

Released on Thursday, Korean comedy “What a Man Wants” earned $4.7 million over four days. The Next Entertainment World release sees the story of four people seeking adventure and love on Jeju Island. The top three films accounted for 81% of the weekend box office.

Lotte’s Korean drama “Stand by Me” earned $994,000 over its four opening days for Megabox. Fantasy romance, “Be With You” dropped 59%, earning $800,000 for a total of $18.9 million after four weekends.