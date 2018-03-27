Korea Box Office: ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Eases Aside ‘Be With You’

Pacific Rim: Uprising” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on Wednesday, the UPI release earned $6.38 million from 858,000 admissions over five days. That is lower than the $11.2 million of the first “Pacific Rim” series. Taking up some 1,143 screens nationwide, “Uprising” accounted for 40% of total weekend box office.

Korean trio, “Be with You,” “The Vanished” and “Little Forest” each slipped one place. Lotte’s fantasy romance “Be With You” dropped only 17% and earned $4.45 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $17.2 million after two weekends. “Vanished” earned $708,000 and extended its total to $9.71 million after three weekends. “Little Forest” earned $462,000 for a four-weekend total of $10.8 million.

Set for a March 28 release, local horror movie “GONJIAM: Haunted Asylum” earned $492,000 million from preview screenings held between Monday (Mar. 19) and Sunday and landed in fifth place. The Showbox release revolves around an online reality show broadcaster who recruits a small group to explore an abandoned hospital.

