Korea Box Office: ‘Maze Runner’ Opens on Top

Two films with Wednesday openings dominated the weekend box office in Korea. Starring Korean-American actor Lee Ki-hong, “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” earned $9.9 million from 1.27 million admissions between Wednesday and Sunday, for the franchise’s best debut in the country.

CJ Entertainment’s “Keys to the Heart” earned $7 million over five days. With a top cast including Lee Byung-hun and Yoon Yuh-jung (“Poetry”), the family drama is the story of a former boxer reconnecting with his younger, peculiarly gifted brother.

“Coco” remained in third place, earning $4.25 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $13.5 million after two weekends.

Korean duo, “1987: When the Day Comes” and “Along with the Gods: The Two Words” slipped to fourth and fifth places, respectively. CJ’s “1987” earned $3.69 million for a four-weekend total of $50.3 million. “Gods,” Lotte’s first film to exceed the 10 million admissions, earned $2.83 million and extended its total to $102 million after five weekends.

Incurring a painful drop of 84%, Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” took sixth place. The Sony release earned $420,200 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $12.8 million since its Jan. 3 opening.