Korea Box Office: Local Titles ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Little Forest’ Take Top Spots

Two Korean titles, that both opened on Wednesday, took top spots at the Korean box office over the weekend. The two newcomers enjoyed 51% of total weekend revenue.

Opening on 965 screens, “The Princess and the Matchmaker” scored $6.74 million from 924,000 admissions over five days. Set in the Joseon era, the CJ Entertainment release is the story of a princess who refuses to marry any of her four suitors and instead escapes to find the man she loves.

“Little Forest” earned $5 million from 686,000 admissions over five days. Adapted from a Japanese manga, the Megabox release sees a city girl returning to her hometown in the countryside, where she heals her emotional wounds.

Previous chart topper, “Black Panther” dipped 64% and earned $2.05 million for a cumulative total of $41.0 million since its Feb. 14 release. “Whatever Happened to Monday” earned $1.53 million for a total of $5.86 million after two weekends. “The Shape of Water” remained in fifth place, earning $504,000 for a two-weekend total of $2.54 million.

Japanese fantasy drama “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” and Fox’s “Red Sparrow” debuted on Wednesday and earned $1.11 million and $604,100, respectively.