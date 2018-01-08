Korea Box Office: Local Duo Retain Top Spots, ‘Jumanji’ Opens Third

Hit fantasy, “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” remained on top of the South Korean box office. With $10.3 million earned from 1.32 million admissions between Friday and Sunday, the Lotte Entertainment release has amassed a cumulative of $86.7 million.

CJ Entertainment’s “1987: When the Day Comes” remained in second. The historical drama added $8.35 million and extended its total to $30.8 million after two weekends. The two top movies accounted for two thirds of the total weekend box office.

Both opening on Wednesday (Jan. 3), “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Ferdinand” landed in third and fourth, respectively. Sony’s “Jumanji” scored $6.88 million between Wednesday and Sunday. Fox’s “Ferdinand” earned $2.46 million over the same period.

Incurring a week-on-week drop of 58%, “Steel Rain” slipped to fifth place from the previous week’s third. The Next Entertainment World release earned $935,000 between Friday and Sunday to extend its 4-week total to $32.5 million. Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” took sixth. It earned $905,000 for a total of $8.23 million after three weekends.