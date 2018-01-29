Korea Box Office: ‘Keys to the Heart,’ ‘Coco’ Hit Top Note

Family drama, “Keys to the Heart” climbed to top of the South Korean box office in its second weekend in theaters. Debuting on Jan. 17, the CJ Entertainment picture improved its gross by 4%, earning $5.34 million from 672,000 admissions. After two weekends on release it has accumulated $15.2 million.

Disney’s “Coco” also jumped to second place from third. It earned $3.68 million for a three-week total of $19.0 million. The two films accounted for 50% of the total weekend box office.

With a drop of 59%, “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” slipped to third from the previous week’s top spot. The Fox release added $2.9 million for a total of $15.2 million after two weekends.

Lotte Entertainment’s first 10-million admissions movie, “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” earned $1.82 million and extended its total to $105 million after six weekends. CJ’s historical drama “1987: When the Day Comes,” earned $1.48 million for $53.1 million after five weekends.

Megabox’s Liam Neeson-starring “The Commuter” earned $1.71 million in five days between Wednesday and Sunday. Korean drama, “The Discloser” earned $1.25 over opening five days. Directed by the late Hong Ki-seon, “Discloser” is the story of an investigative reporter and former colonel delving into military secrets.

