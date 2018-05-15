Korea Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Wins Third Weekend

“Avengers: Infinity War” remained on top of the South Korean box office for the third consecutive weekend. The Marvel blockbuster earned $6.94 million between Friday and Sunday, accounting for 57% of the total weekend box office. That lifts it to a cumulative of $84.6 million from 10.1 million admissions since its Apr. 25 release.

Korean comedy, “LOVE+SLING” debuted on Wednesday and landed in second. Distributed by Lotte Entertainment, it earned $4.33 million from 537,000 admissions over five days. The debut feature of Kim Dae-woong depicts a father-son relationship disturbed when the son’s girlfriend develops a crush on the father.

Warner Bros. Korea’s local production, “Champion” slipped to third from the previous weekend’s second place. The drama earned $1.12 million from 137,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $8.43 million after two weekends on release.

Two animated features, “The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear” and “Early Man” took fourth and fifth, respectively. “Giant Pear” earned $163,000 between and extended its total to $664,000 after two weekends. “Early Man” earned $140,000 between for a two-weekend total of $835,000.

Indian drama, “Dangal” nearly doubled its score and climbed from tenth to seventh spot. It earned $125,000 for a total of $666,000 after three weekends.