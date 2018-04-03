Korea Box Office: ‘Haunted Asylum’ Beats ‘Player’

Local horror thriller, “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” landed on top of the South Korean box office. Since opening on Wednesday, the Showbox release earned $10.2 million from 1.37 million admissions, including $492,000 earned from previews. It accounted for 40% of the total weekend box office.

Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” could only manage second place. Also opening on Wednesday, the Warner Bros. release earned $8.09 million, accounting for 33% of the weekend box office revenue.

Fantasy romance, “Be with You” slipped to third from the previous week’s second. The Lotte Entertainment release earned $1.98 million between Friday and Sunday and extended its total to $17.6 million after three weekends.

Another Wednesday opener, “Seven Years of Night” took fourth place. Released by CJ Entertainment and directed by “Masquerade” director Choo Chang-min, the Korean thriller drama earned $2.99 million over five days. Based on Jung Yoo-jung’s novel of the same title, “Seven Years” sees the story of a man who plots revenge against the son of his daughter’s murderer.

In fifth position, “Pacific Rim: Uprising” incurred a 90% drop, but added $544,000 for a two-weekend total of $8.32 million.