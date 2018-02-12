Korea Box Office: ‘Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead’ Opens Strongly

The third instalment of Showbox’s Detective K franchise, “Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Releasing on Thursday, it earned $7.27 million from 965,000 admissions over four days, for the franchise’s best opening score. “Living Dead” is the story of a detective, his partner and a mysterious amnesic woman who team up to solve a series of murders.

CJ’s “Keys to the Heart” remained in second place, earning $1.73 million from 223,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The family comedy has earned a total of $24.0 million since its Jan. 17 debut. Disney’s “Coco” remained in third, earning $1.16 million, also for a total of $24.0 million after four weekends.

Another Thursday opener, “Paddington 2” debuted in fourth place. The family drama earned $912,000 between Thursday and Sunday.

Long-running “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” took fifth. The fantasy blockbuster earned $567,000 extending its total to $106 million after eight weekends.

“Insidius: The Last Key” slipped to sixth from the previous week’s fourth. Dropping 69%, the horror movie earned $519,000 for a two-week total of $3.73 million. “12 Strong” remained in seventh, taking $272,000 for a total of $1.56 million after two weekends.