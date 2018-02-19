Korea Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Rules Holiday Weekend

Disney’s “Black Panther” became the first non-Korean film for nearly a decade to top the Lunar New Year box office in Korea. Opening on Wednesday, the film earned $25.3 million from 3.1 million admissions over four days. Partly shot in Busan, the film enjoyed a 51% share of the weekend box office and claimed the biggest opening of the year.

Korean costume drama, “Detective: Secret of the Living Dead” slipped to second. The Showbox release earned $6.76 million over the four-day weekend for a total of $15.9 million after two weekends.

In third place, CJ Entertainment’s crime drama “Golden Slumber,” starring top Korean actor Gang Dong-won, earned $7.71 million between Wednesday and Sunday. The film is adapted from a 2007 Japanese novel about a delivery man caught up in a controversy surrounding the prime minister’s death.

Lotte Entertainment’s “Heung-boo: The Revolutionist” earned $2.51 million over five days in fourth place. The Joseon period drama follows an author who writes fictional stories to find his lost brother. “Heung-boo” includes footages of the late Kim Jo-hyuk, the Korean actor was killed in a car accident in October.

Japanese animation, “Detective Conan: Jolly Roger in the Deep Azure”earned $1.12 million for fifth place.