Korea Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Remains on Top, Local Films Stay Weak

Black Panther
CREDIT: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Disney’s “Black Panther” remained in top spot at the South Korean box office for the second weekend. Showing on 1,242 screens nationwide, the superhero film earned $5.76 million from 709,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday, accounting for 43% of the total weekend box office. After two weeks its cumulative is $36.0 million.

Opening on Thursday, “What Happened to Monday” debuted in second. The dystopian sci-fi thriller earned $2.15 million over four days and accounted for 15% of the weekend total.

Homegrown films remained weak. Korean duo, “Golden Slumber” and “Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead” took third and fourth places, respectively. “Golden Slumber” incurred a 75% drop, earning $1.24 million for a two-weekend total of $10.23 million. With a painful drop of 80%, Showbox’s “Living Dead” earned $1.12 million for a total of $18.1 million after three weekends.

Opening on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively, “The Shape of Water” and “Fifty Shades Freed” landed in fifth and sixth places. “Water” earned $1.31 million over four days. “Fifty Shades” earned $956,300 over five days.

