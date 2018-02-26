Korea Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Remains on Top, Local Films Stay Weak

Disney’s “Black Panther” remained in top spot at the South Korean box office for the second weekend. Showing on 1,242 screens nationwide, the superhero film earned $5.76 million from 709,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday, accounting for 43% of the total weekend box office. After two weeks its cumulative is $36.0 million.

Opening on Thursday, “What Happened to Monday” debuted in second. The dystopian sci-fi thriller earned $2.15 million over four days and accounted for 15% of the weekend total.

Homegrown films remained weak. Korean duo, “Golden Slumber” and “Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead” took third and fourth places, respectively. “Golden Slumber” incurred a 75% drop, earning $1.24 million for a two-weekend total of $10.23 million. With a painful drop of 80%, Showbox’s “Living Dead” earned $1.12 million for a total of $18.1 million after three weekends.

Opening on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively, “The Shape of Water” and “Fifty Shades Freed” landed in fifth and sixth places. “Water” earned $1.31 million over four days. “Fifty Shades” earned $956,300 over five days.