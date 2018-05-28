Korea Box Office: ‘Believer’ Wins as ‘Solo’ Opens Fourth

CREDIT: Courtesy of next Entertainment World

Crime drama, “Believer” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on Tuesday, the Next Entertainment World release earned $14.9 million from 1.8 million admissions over six days, including some $9.21 million earned between Friday and Sunday. It accounted for 54% of the total weekend box office. Directed by Lee Hae-young (“Like a Virgin”,) the Korean remake of Hong Kong thriller “Drug War” will open in the U.S. on June 8 through Well Go USA.

“Deadpool 2” and “Avengers: Infinity War” slipped to second and third places, respectively. With a drop of 69%, Fox’s “Deadpool” earned $3.68 million for a cumulative of $26.9 million after two weekends. Disney’s “Infinity War” earned $890,000 to extend its five-weekend total to $91.4 million.

Another Disney release, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” debuted in fourth place on Thursday. The “Star Wars” spinoff earned $931,000 over its opening four days. UPI’s horror thriller “Truth or Dare” debuted on the same day as “Believer” and took fifth place, earning $1.48 million between Tuesday and Sunday. Sony’s animated feature, “Peter Rabbit” slipped to sixth. The family adventure drama added $556,000 for a total of $2.24 million after two weekends.

Incurring a sharp week-on-week drop of 78%, Lee Chang-dong’s Cannes entry “Burning” slipped to seventh from the previous weekend’s third. The CGV Arthouse release earned $420,000 between Friday for a two-weekend total of $3.75 million.

