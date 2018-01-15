Korea Box Office: ‘1987: When the Day Comes’ Deposes ‘Gods’ 

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CJ Entertainment

Historical drama “1987: When the Day Comes” climbed to top spot at the South Korean box office, beating the 3-week winner, “Along with the Gods.” The Jang Joon-hwan film earned $8.22 million from 1.03 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $43.9 million after three weekends.

Incurring a week-on-week drop of 43%, fantasy “Along with the Gods” earned $5.88 million to extend its total to $97.2 million after four weekends on release. The two films together accounted for 57% of the total weekend box office.

Disney’s “Coco” debuted in third. Opening on Thursday, the animated feature earned $6.59 million over first four days. That is the best Korean opening score among all Pixar animations. Another Thursday opening, “Downsizing” landed in fifth. Locally distributed by Lotte Entertainment, the Paramount title earned $986,000 between Thursday and Sunday.

Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” slipped to fourth. It earned $2.58 million between Friday and Sunday, for a total of $11.6 million after two weekends.

More Film

  • 'Showdown in Manila' Review: A Wooden

    Film Review: 'Showdown in Manila'

    Historical drama “1987: When the Day Comes” climbed to top spot at the South Korean box office, beating the 3-week winner, “Along with the Gods.” The Jang Joon-hwan film earned $8.22 million from 1.03 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $43.9 million after three weekends. Incurring a week-on-week drop of 43%, […]

  • Korea Box Office: '1987: When the

    Korea Box Office: '1987: When the Day Comes' Deposes 'Gods' 

    Historical drama “1987: When the Day Comes” climbed to top spot at the South Korean box office, beating the 3-week winner, “Along with the Gods.” The Jang Joon-hwan film earned $8.22 million from 1.03 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $43.9 million after three weekends. Incurring a week-on-week drop of 43%, […]

  • Tiffany HaddishNew York Film Critics Circle

    Tiffany Haddish, Idris Elba Win at NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Portion

    Historical drama “1987: When the Day Comes” climbed to top spot at the South Korean box office, beating the 3-week winner, “Along with the Gods.” The Jang Joon-hwan film earned $8.22 million from 1.03 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $43.9 million after three weekends. Incurring a week-on-week drop of 43%, […]

  • Aziz Ansari Responds Sexual Misconduct Allegation:

    Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation: 'I Was Surprised and Concerned'

    Historical drama “1987: When the Day Comes” climbed to top spot at the South Korean box office, beating the 3-week winner, “Along with the Gods.” The Jang Joon-hwan film earned $8.22 million from 1.03 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $43.9 million after three weekends. Incurring a week-on-week drop of 43%, […]

  • 'A Woman Captured' Review: An All-Too-Real

    Film Review: 'A Woman Captured'

    Historical drama “1987: When the Day Comes” climbed to top spot at the South Korean box office, beating the 3-week winner, “Along with the Gods.” The Jang Joon-hwan film earned $8.22 million from 1.03 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $43.9 million after three weekends. Incurring a week-on-week drop of 43%, […]

  • Box Office: 'Lady Bird,' 'Darkest Hour'

    Box Office: 'Lady Bird,' 'Darkest Hour' Lead Awards Contenders

    Historical drama “1987: When the Day Comes” climbed to top spot at the South Korean box office, beating the 3-week winner, “Along with the Gods.” The Jang Joon-hwan film earned $8.22 million from 1.03 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $43.9 million after three weekends. Incurring a week-on-week drop of 43%, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad