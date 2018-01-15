Korea Box Office: ‘1987: When the Day Comes’ Deposes ‘Gods’ 

Historical drama “1987: When the Day Comes” climbed to top spot at the South Korean box office, beating the 3-week winner, “Along with the Gods.” The Jang Joon-hwan film earned $8.22 million from 1.03 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $43.9 million after three weekends.

Incurring a week-on-week drop of 43%, fantasy “Along with the Gods” earned $5.88 million to extend its total to $97.2 million after four weekends on release. The two films together accounted for 57% of the total weekend box office.

Disney’s “Coco” debuted in third. Opening on Thursday, the animated feature earned $6.59 million over first four days. That is the best Korean opening score among all Pixar animations. Another Thursday opening, “Downsizing” landed in fifth. Locally distributed by Lotte Entertainment, the Paramount title earned $986,000 between Thursday and Sunday.

Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” slipped to fourth. It earned $2.58 million between Friday and Sunday, for a total of $11.6 million after two weekends.