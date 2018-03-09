Korean Actor Jo Min-ki Found Dead After Sex Accusations

Jo Min-ki, a South Korean actor recently accused of a series of sexual misconducts, was found dead on Friday. The police say suicide is suspected.

Jo was best known as a TV actor and as a university drama teacher. His most prominent recent film role was in 2013 hit “The Attorney.”

He was accused of molesting eight students at Cheongju University. The 52-year-old actor was adamant about his innocence after the first accusation emerged. But as the number of accusers increased he was forced to change his position.

That caused him to lose his professorship and the TV series role he was then filming. Jo was supposed to present himself to prosecutors for questioning on Monday. He was found by his wife, hanged in a basement car park beneath his home in Seoul.

The #MeToo movement, by which victims denounce sexual predators, has gained momentum in male-dominated Korea. Other high-profile figures accused of abuse include director Kim Ki-duk and actor Cho Jae-hyun.