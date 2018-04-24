‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ to Open in China in June

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will get its theatrical release in China on June 15, 2018. That is a week ahead of its outing in North America.

The date puts it firmly in the pack of international releases that start with France, the U.K., and South Korea on June 8. Further roll-outs continue in Latin America and Hong Kong from June 21. North America sees the film in theaters on June 22.

“Fallen Kingdom” is backed by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, which counts China’s Alibaba Pictures among its equity investors. Other Chinese components include its production by Legendary Entertainment, which is owned by China’s Dalian Wanda, and finance from China’s Perfect World Pictures, which has a slate financing deal with Universal Pictures.

The previous “Jurassic World” earned a massive $229 million in China, accounting for roughly a fifth of the film’s international cumulative. It was released in June 2015 as part of a coordinated international pattern.

The new film is directed by J.A. Bayona, from a script co-written by Colin Trevorrow, who is already announced to return as director for a third film in the revived franchise. The cast is headed by Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, and Chris Pratt.

Universal Studios Beijing, a massive theme park outside the Chinese capital, is currently under construction and set to open in 2020.