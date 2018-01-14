‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Tops China Box Office With $40 Million

Sony’s action-comedy “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” has launched in first place in China with a solid $40 million, topping the third weekend of local hit “The Ex-File: The Return of the Exes.”

The China launch for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” also came in 39% above last weekend’s $28 million opening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” China has proven to be a tough market for “The Last Jedi” with only $38.8 million after two weeks — the only real disappointment so far for the Star Wars film, which has hit an impressive $673.4 million in international box office.

Thanks to the Chinese launch, “Jumanji” dominated the weekend internationally with $81 million at abut 32,000 screens in 93 markets to win that title for the third time — pushing its international total to $383 million. The Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart vehicle, a sequel to 1995’s Robin Williams hit, has won the domestic box office on back-to-back weekends and has a worldwide total of $667 million.

“Jumanji” has totaled $159.2 million in Europe, led by $40.4 million in the U.K. after four weeks, followed by $21.9 million in France and $17.2 million in Germany. Asia’s regional total has hit $113.1 million, including $11.6 million in South Korea after two weeks. In Malaysia, “Jumanji” is now the second-highest grosser of all-time at $13.4 million.

Latin America’s regional total has hit $57 million, led by Brazil $13.6 million in two weeks. Australia has generated $27.8 million in three weeks.