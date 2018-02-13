Japan Box Office: ‘Tonight’ Takes Top Spot at Holiday Weekend

“Tonight. At the Movies,” Hideki Takeuchi’s fantasy romance about a princess in a black-and-white movie who steps out of the screen into the life of a wannabe director, bowed atop the Japanese box office for the Feb. 10-11 weekend.

Distributed by Warner on 298 screens, the film made $1.5 million on 126,000 admissions. For the three-day holiday weekend, including Feb. 12, its total was $2.3 million on 193,000 admissions and it now looks likely to finish near the $10 million mark.

Second was Toho’s “The Crimes That Bind.” The murder mystery’s weekend take was $1.4 million on 114,000 admissions, while its cumulative total amounted to $10 million.

John Woo’s Japan-set comedy thriller “Manhunt” was the next highest ranking new release. With Gaga distributing, the John Woo thriller bowed on Feb. 9 and on its first weekend made $734,000. Its four-day total (Feb. 9-12) was $1.3 million.