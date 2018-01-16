Japan Box Office: ‘Star Wars’ Wins Fifth Weekend

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” won its fifth consecutive weekend at the Japanese box office. For the January 13-14 frame, the film made $1.87 million on 142,000 admissions, raising its cumulative total to $59 million on 4.4 million admissions. This is still far from the $105 million recorded by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in Japan in 2016.

Holding second place was Fox’s “Kingsman The Golden Circle.” In its second weekend on release, the film earned $1.75 million, lifting its cumulative total to $9.0 million. The first “Kingsman” film, “Secret Service” ended made $8.86 million in Japan in 2014.

The highest-ranking new entry to the top ten, at number six, was “Mazinger Z: Infinity,” a sci-fi anime based on a 1970s comic series by Go Nagai about a super robot built to battle the forces of evil. Released on 152 screens by Toei, the film took in $790,000.