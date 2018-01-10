You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Japan Box Office: ‘Star Wars’ Hits $55 Million, Beats ‘Kingsman’

CREDIT: Disney

Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” won its fourth weekend at the Japanese box office. For the Jan. 6-7 frame, when many Japanese fans were still on the extended New Year’s holiday, the film earned $3.0 million. By Jan. 8 its cumulative total had grown to $55 million on 4.14 million admissions.

Fox’s spy comedy, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” released on Jan. 5 on 673 screens, and made $2.9 million in its first weekend. The score was nearly three times better than the opening frame of the 2014 “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” The film’s four-day total to Jan. 8 was $5.2 million. It is now expected to finish above the $20 million mark.

Rising to third place in its fourth weekend on release was Toho’s “Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura.” The Takashi Yamazaki fantasy-mystery, set mostly in a CGI-generated afterlife, boosted its cumulative total to $21 million.

