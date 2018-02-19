You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Japan Box Office: ‘Greatest Showman’ Pitches up as Weekend Winner

The Greatest Showman on Earth
The Greatest Showman,” the Michael Gracey musical based on the life of P.T. Barnum, bowed atop the Japanese box office for the Feb. 17-18 weekend. It was also the only new entry to the top ten. With Fox distributing, the film scored $4.8 million on 355,000 admissions in its first three days of release. It now looks likely to finish above the $20 million mark.

Sliding from number one to number two in its second weekend on release was Warner’s romantic fantasy “Tonight, at the Movies.” The film earned $1.0 million, raising its cumulative total to $4.6 million.

Toho’s murder mystery, “The Crimes That Bind,” fell to third place with $657,000 for a cumulative total of $12 million.

