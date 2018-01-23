Japan Box Office: ‘Geostorm’ Blows Away Competition In Weekend Win

Warner Bros.’ sci-fi thriller, “Geostorm” blew away the competition in its first weekend on release in Japan. For the Jan. 20-21 frame the film earned $2.2 million on 171,000 admissions to take the number one box office spot.

Placing second, with $1.4 million, was “The Lies She Loved,” Toho’s drama about a woman who discovers her long-time boyfriend has been living under a false identity. Director Kazuhito Nakae won the Grand Prix of the Tsutaya Creators’ Program with his treatment for the film, as well as financial and other backing from Culture Convenience Club, the company that runs the nationwide Tsutaya DVD/CD rental chain.

In the number three slot was Disney’s “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” In its sixth weekend on release the film made $1.3 million, boosting its cumulative total to $61 million.