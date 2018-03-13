Japan Box Office: ‘Doraemon Treasure Island’ Tops Weekend Chart

“Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Treasure Island,” the 38th feature installment in the Doraemon animation franchise, won its second weekend at the Japanese box office. With Toho distributing, the film made $6.6 million on 599,000 admissions, raising its cumulative total to $16 million on 1.45 million admissions.

Toei’s new release “Sakura Guardian in the North,” a melodrama about a businessman’s reunion with his estranged poverty-stricken mother in postwar Japan, came second. Starring icon Sayuri Yoshinaga in her 120th film appearance and directed by Academy Award winner Yojiro Takita (“Departures”), the film earned $2.0 million from 351 screens.

Bowing at number five was “Last Winter, We Parted,” a Tomoyuki Takimoto suspense film starring Takumi Saito as a photographer and murder suspect. Distributed by Warner on 329 screens, the film grossed $1.5 million.