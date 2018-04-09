You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Japan Box Office: ‘Coco’ Wins Again as ‘Boss Baby’ Beats DreamWorks Record

Pixar animation “Coco” led the Japanese box office for the second weekend in a row. With Disney distributing, the film made $2.8 million on 224,000 admissions for the April 7-8 frame. In its 24th day on release the film extended its cumulative total to $33 million.

Ranking second by earnings was Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Opening on Friday, the film took $2.53 million on 180,000 admissions on Saturday and Sunday. Its three-day total was $3.95 million on 260,000 admissions, with a forecast to finish near the $14 million mark.

Toho-Towa’s animation “The Boss Baby” scored $2.3 million with a higher admissions figure, of 192,000 admissions. The film’s cumulative was extended to $23.3 million on 2 million admissions. This is the highest figure for a DreamWorks animation in Japan, beating the previous record of $22.8 million held by “Shrek 2.”

