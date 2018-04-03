Japan Box Office: ‘Coco’ Climbs to Top as Animation Dominates Rankings

Pixar animation, “Coco” took the top spot at the Japanese box office in its third weekend on release.  For the April 31-April 1 frame the film earned $3.6 million on 328,000 admissions, extending its cumulative total to $24.5 million.

Dropping one place from last weekend’s number one was Toho-Towa’s “The Boss Baby.” In its second weekend on release the animation made $3.3 million.

Meanwhile, the highest ranking Japanese film, at number three, was the latest installment in the long-running “Doraemon” animation series. It took $2.9 million, for a cumulative total of $39.5 million.

The top-ranking live-action film, at number four, was “Chiyahafuru Part 3,” the third in a trilogy centering on a high school girl who is an ace player of the traditional card game Karuta. The film scored $1.3 million, lifting its cumulative total to $10.4 million.

