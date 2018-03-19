FilMart: Jackie Chan’s ‘Knight of Shadows’ Set For 2019 Release

Release of upcoming Jackie Chan film “The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang” is now confirmed for 2019, after the producers expanded the visual effects component. Now in post-production, the film is a fantasy martial arts comedy mounted on a vast scale, directed by Vash (aka Jia Lu) and produced by Kiefer Liu, one of the pioneers of 3D in China (“The Monkey King” series.)

The story involves a demon whose mission is to save humanity from fearsome invaders. Chan stars, along with Ethan Juan (“Monga”) and Elane Zhong, the actress who shot to stardom following Feng Xiaogang’s “Youth.”

“Shadows” is presented by iQIYI Pictures, Sparkle Roll Media, and Golden Shore Films & Television Studio, with sales handled by Hong Kong’s Golden Network.

The company is also pre-selling “Golden Job,” a Hong Kong crime-action film directed by choreographer Chin Ka-lok (“Cold War,” “Motorway”). The globe-trotting story involves mercenaries who attempt to steal medicine that the CIA is hoarding. Stars include Ekin Cheng, Jordan Chan, Michael Tse, Chin Ka-lok, and Jerry Lamb. Filming took place in China, Inner Mongolia, Japan, Montenegro and Romania. Presented by Beijing Sparkle Roll Media Corporation and The Entertainer Production Company the film is set for delivery later this year.

Golden Network also has Ding Shi’s “The Ladybug,” which was released in China at the beginning of Feb., and Roy Szeto’s “Shed Skin Papa,” which played recently in the Tokyo and Udine festivals and is set for imminent commercial release.