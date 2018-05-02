You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ivanhoe Eyes Vietnam Production Slate With Pacific Horizon

Ivanhoe Pictures has partnered with Pacific Horizon Pictures to devise a slate of local-language films in Vietnam.

Among their first planned movies is a remake of Indian survival drama “Trapped.” The pair are also close to a joint acquisition of remake rights to Colombian thriller “The Hidden Face.”

The ambition is for the two companies to co-develop material, that Ivanhoe will co-finance and which Pacific Horizon would executive produce for audiences in Vietnam.

Pacific Horizon is a startup production company founded by Louie Nguyen investor and producer at HK Films (“Sweet Twenty,” “The Housemaid”,) and by veteran U.S. producer Rick Ambros. It has offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Los Angeles.

“(Pacific Horizon Pictures’) insight and understanding of the Vietnamese film industry is invaluable and we are eager to continue expanding Ivanhoe’s local language slate with this exciting partnership,” said John Penotti, president and CEO of Ivanhoe.

Ivanhoe’s upcoming projects include the Warner Bros. co-production “Crazy Rich Asians,” set for release in the U.S. on August 17, 2018; and the 3-part Netflix series “Ghoul,” a Hindi-language thriller produced by Ivanhoe, Blumhouse Productions, and Phantom Films set to premiere on Netflix India in 2018. Ivanhoe also has a four-year, multi-picture co-financing pact with Fox International Productions (FIP) to produce local-language films in India, South Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan.

