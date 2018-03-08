Irrfan Khan’s ‘Hindi Medium’ Sets China Release

“Hindi Medium,” starring India’s Irrfan Khan (“The Lunchbox”) and Pakistan’s Saba Qamar (“Manto”) will release in China on April 4, over the Qing Ming holiday weekend.

The film was directed by Saket Chaudhary. It was produced by Maddock Films and T-Series on a budget of $3.5 million and grossed $16 million worldwide when it released in 2017.

Khan and Qamar play a middle-class couple who leave no stone unturned to get their daughter admitted into an elite school in Delhi. A sequel, to be directed by Homi Adajania (“Finding Fanny”), has been announced.

Indian films with socially relevant themes are increasingly resonating with Chinese audiences. “3 Idiots” that grossed $2.2 million in China, dealt with the problems in the Indian higher education system, while “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar” that focused on women’s emancipation issues grossed $193 million and $118 million respectively. All three starred Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

The most recent Indian release in China is “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” starring Salman Khan.Released by E Stars on March 2, the film has grossed $16.4 million to date.