You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

National Anthem No Longer Compulsory in Indian Cinemas

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All

India’s Supreme Court has ruled that the playing of the national anthem is not compulsory before the beginning of every film screening in movie theaters.

The decision reverses a 2016 court decision that had sought to unify practice nationwide. But the earlier ruling sparked controversy and occasional violent outbreaks between cinemagoers who considered others not to be standing up or showing due respect. These included the beating of a disabled man in a wheelchair.

The judges ruled that playing the anthem is optional, and at the choice of the cinema operator. They also said that if the anthem is played, citizens are required to show respect.

The 2016 ruling was challenged by a Kerala cinema club, which argued that compulsory playing was an infringement of fundamental rights. The challenge was surprisingly also backed by the national government, which has promoted other nationalist and populist legislation.

The saga is unlikely to end with Tuesday’s ruling. The court also asked government to set up a commission to make further recommendations, including whether the anthem is necessary at all.

More Film

  • Greta Gerwig Golden Globe WIn

    Golden Globes Shows Gender Parity Fight Starts With the Greenlight

    India’s Supreme Court has ruled that the playing of the national anthem is not compulsory before the beginning of every film screening in movie theaters. The decision reverses a 2016 court decision that had sought to unify practice nationwide. But the earlier ruling sparked controversy and occasional violent outbreaks between cinemagoers who considered others not […]

  • Toby Emmerich and Kevin Tsujihara Warner

    As AT&T Merger Looms, Warner Bros. Revamps Its Film Ranks

    India’s Supreme Court has ruled that the playing of the national anthem is not compulsory before the beginning of every film screening in movie theaters. The decision reverses a 2016 court decision that had sought to unify practice nationwide. But the earlier ruling sparked controversy and occasional violent outbreaks between cinemagoers who considered others not […]

  • phantom Thread

    'Greatest Showman,' 'Young Pope,' 'Phantom Thread' Earn Costume Designers Guild Nominations

    India’s Supreme Court has ruled that the playing of the national anthem is not compulsory before the beginning of every film screening in movie theaters. The decision reverses a 2016 court decision that had sought to unify practice nationwide. But the earlier ruling sparked controversy and occasional violent outbreaks between cinemagoers who considered others not […]

  • Rate of Women In Behind-the-Scenes Film

    Behind-the-Scenes Film Jobs for Women Remain Flat Over Two Decades

    India’s Supreme Court has ruled that the playing of the national anthem is not compulsory before the beginning of every film screening in movie theaters. The decision reverses a 2016 court decision that had sought to unify practice nationwide. But the earlier ruling sparked controversy and occasional violent outbreaks between cinemagoers who considered others not […]

  • National Anthem No Longer Compulsory in

    National Anthem No Longer Compulsory in Indian Cinemas

    India’s Supreme Court has ruled that the playing of the national anthem is not compulsory before the beginning of every film screening in movie theaters. The decision reverses a 2016 court decision that had sought to unify practice nationwide. But the earlier ruling sparked controversy and occasional violent outbreaks between cinemagoers who considered others not […]

  • Göteborg Film Festival Unveils Lineup of

    Göteborg Film Festival Unveils Lineup of 41st Edition

    India’s Supreme Court has ruled that the playing of the national anthem is not compulsory before the beginning of every film screening in movie theaters. The decision reverses a 2016 court decision that had sought to unify practice nationwide. But the earlier ruling sparked controversy and occasional violent outbreaks between cinemagoers who considered others not […]

  • Nicolas López’s 'I'm Not Crazy’ Tops

    Chile's First 2018 Blockbuster, Nicolas Lopez Comedy 'I'm Not Crazy,’ Tops B.O. Chart, Snags Netflix Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    India’s Supreme Court has ruled that the playing of the national anthem is not compulsory before the beginning of every film screening in movie theaters. The decision reverses a 2016 court decision that had sought to unify practice nationwide. But the earlier ruling sparked controversy and occasional violent outbreaks between cinemagoers who considered others not […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad