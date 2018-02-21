You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

India Government Approves Film Coproduction Treaty With Israel

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend an Innovation conference with Israeli and Indian CEOs, in Tel Aviv, IsraelIndia, Tel Aviv, Israel - 06 Jul 2017
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

India’s Union cabinet of ministers has approved a film co-production agreement with Israel that was signed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in January, during Netanyahu’s visit to India.

Films co-produced under the treaty will qualify as national productions and be eligible for production and post-production incentives in both countries.

In 2017, Bollywood film, “Drive,” produced by Dharma Productions with funding from the Israel Prime Minister’s Office and the Tourism Ministry, shot in Israel. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, and starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film will release later this year.

“The agreement will lead to mutual exchange of art and culture, create goodwill and better understanding among the people of both the countries. The agreement will also help in generation of employment,” according to a statement from India’s press information bureau.

