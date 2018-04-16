‘Our Time Will Come’ Leads Hong Kong Film Awards

The top prize at the Hong Kong Film Awards was earned by Ann Hui’s wartime drama “Our Time Will Come.” The film also ran out as the numerical winner, collecting five awards on Sunday night from its 11 previous nominations. For Hui, it was her sixth time as winner of the best director prize.

The annual event was given a boost by the presence of Indian superstar Aamir Khan was on hand to hand out prizes. Khan is in Hong Kong to promote the theatrical release of his “Secret Superstar, which has already become a major hit in China.

Another notable winner was Louis Koo Tin-lok, who won the best actor award for action film “Paradox.” Widely popular, Koo picked up his first ever acting prize just a few weeks ago, for the same film, at the Asian Film Awards.

As yet, there have been no reports of TV coverage of the event being disrupted in mainland China. In past years, live transmission of the Hong Kong awards has been cut due to political sensitivities surrounding winning films “Ten Years” and “Trivisa.”

In a move to promote socialist values and sideline foreign influence, China’s entertainment industry regulators are currently cracking down on a wide range of content and industry figures.

Hui’s film, which features resistance forces at the time of Japan’s invasion of British colonial Hong Kong, endured its own political embarrassment last summer. It was announced as the opening film of the Shanghai International Film Festival. But shortly after it was replaced by Bille August’s “The Chinese Widow,” which was deemed more politically suitable.