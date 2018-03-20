FilMart: Ho Wi Ding Wraps Festival-Bound ‘Cities of Last Things’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Taiwan-based director Ho Wi Ding has completed production on “Cities of Last Things,” a Chinese-language drama that is set for a major festival launch later this year.

Told in three vignettes that are laid out in reverse order, “Last Things” tells the story of an ordinary man through his relationships with the women in his life. Each delivers a life changing event.

The film features Chinese rising actor and Golden Horse winner Lee Hong-Chi (“Thanatos, Drunk”,) seasoned Taiwanese actor Jack Kao (“Goodbye South, Goodbye”,) French actor Louise Grinberg (“The Class,”) and special appearances from Lu Huang (“Blind Massage,” “She A Chinese).

Ho, who is Malaysian, but based in abroad, shot to prominence three years ago with his “Pinoy Sunday,” a touching comedy about migrant Filipino workers in Taiwan.

Taiwan-based Changhe Films co-produced the feature with China-based Hymn Pictures, Singapore’s MM2 Entertainment , and Kaohsiung City Government. Additional production support came from Ko-Hiong-Lang, the Ministry of Culture of Taiwan, and Taipei City’s Department of Cultural Affairs.

The film is also the first produced by Ronan Wong, a former executive at Chinese streaming firm LeEco. Wong, who recently took up a new production, distribution and sales role at WME | IMG in Beijing, is currently handling international sales.

“I am curious about non-linear storytelling. Only in film and literature, does the creator have the freedom to reorganize the temporal order to re-tell a story from a unique point of view, in this case, looking at someone’s life in reverse fashion,” said Ho.

“Pinoy Sunday” played at the BToronto and Busan festivals and earned Ho the best new director award at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards in 2010. His earlier short film “Respire” earned a pair of prizes at Cannes’ Critics’ Week.