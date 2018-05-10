Marcelo Martinessi’s ‘Heiresses’ Wins Jeonju Festival Grand Prize

Paraguayan director Marcelo Martinessi’s “The Heiresses” won the grand prize and $18,600 (KRW 20 million) in the international competition section at Jeonju, South Korea’s second largest film festival.

American director, Shevaun Mizrahi’s “Distant Constellation” won the best picture prize with $10,000. A special jury prize, worth $6,500 (KRW 7 million), went to Denmark-Korea co-produced “The Return,” by Malene Choi Jensen. The jury was headed by Doclisboa’s Davide Oberto.

In the Korean competition section, Jung Hyung-suk’s “The Land of Seonghye” took the grand prize. CJ-CGV Arthouse’s distribution support prize and production support prize went to Cho Sung-bin’s projects “Dreamer” and Choi Chang-hwan’s “Back from the Beat,” respectively. The distribution support prize guarantees two-weeks of theatrical screenings.

The Jeonju Project Market also announced its winners on May 8. Ko Hee-young’s “Breathing of Fire” and Damien Manivel’s “Diary of a Dancer” were selected for Jeonju Cinema Project 2019. “Diary” was commended by the project market consultants for delivering many messages in one gesture: “[‘Diary’] is a love story and a story about work; the work of gazing and the work of welcoming; the work of starting at new and the work of remembering that all human beings are ‘bodies’,” they said in a statement.

The ten-day festival will close with Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” on Saturday.