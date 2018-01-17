HAF Project Market Unveils 16th Edition

Film projects by China’s Liu Jian, South Korea’s E J-yong, and Indonesia’s Edwin are among the works selected for the upcoming edition of the Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF).

Other works are proposed by India’s Pushpendra Singh, Taiwan’s Arvin Chen and Hong Kong’s Kiwi Chow.

The project market, the 16th edition, will take place alongside the FilMart rights market at the Hong Kong Convention Centre, and run March 19-21. Organizers say they received over 360 submissions from 41 countries and territories.

The 25-project shortlist includes works from three countries not previously represented at HAF. They include: Jake Wachtel’s suspense drama “In the Next Life” from Cambodia; Baasanjargal Orgodol’s “Twist of Fate” from Mongolia; and two Russian projects, “Far frontiers” by Maxim Dashkin, and “Revnost” by Nigina Sayfullaeva.

Liu, whose animated drama “Have a Nice Day” competed in Berlin last year and has just gone on commercial release in China, is presenting “Art College,” a bitter-sweet look at youth, love and school life of two art students in the 1990s. E J-yong (“Scandal,” “Bacchus Lady”) is seeking partners for his “The Big Picture,” in which a lawyer accidentally kills a man and then steals his identity. Edwin will be touting Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash, which takes aim at a society ruled by machismo and patriarchy.

2018 HAF Project Selections

“Art College,” dir. Liu Jian (China)

“The Big Picture,” dir. E J-yong (South Korea)

“Deadline,” dir. Kiwi Chow (Hong Kong)

“A Family With Troubles” dir. Yan Xiaolin (China)

“Far Frontiers,” dir. Maxim Dashkin (Russia)

“I Promised,” dir. Chan Ying-wai (Hong Kong)

“Imah,” dir. Eddie Cahyono (Indonesia, France)

“In The Next Life,” dir. Jake Wachtel (Cambodia)

“Let Me Rest in Peace,” dir. Yamanaka Yoko (Japan)

“Love in the Valley of Daughters,” dir. Yan Han-yan (Hong Kong)

“A Man Used to Stay at my Room,” dir. Emily Tang (China)

“A Mountain Splits,” dir. Tomina Tetsuya (Japan)

“Naïve Melody,” dir. Arvin Chen (Taiwan)

“On High Ice,” dir. Gary Kam Byung-seok (South Korea, Israel)

“Ordinary People,” dir. Huang Xi (China)

“Revnost,” dir. Nigina Sayfullaeva (Russia)

“Saving One Who Was Dead,” dir. Vaclav Kadrnka (Czech Republic)

“Seven Days and Nights,” dir. Yao Tian (China)

“Sex is Guilt” dir. O Sing-pui (Hong Kong)

“The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs,” dir. Pushpendra Singh (India)

“Stonewalling,” dir. Huang Ji (China)

“Tale of the Land,” dir. Loeloe Hendra (Indonesia)

“Twist of Fate,” dir. Baasanjargal Orgodol (Mongolia)

“Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash,” dir. Edwin (Indonesia)

“While You Were Working,” dir. Leung Ming-kai (Hong Kong)