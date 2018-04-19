Frances O’Connor, Richard Roxburgh Join Australia’s ‘Go Karts’

See Pictures has cast newcomer William Lodder in the lead role of its upcoming “Go Karts,” which begins filming this week in Busselton, Western Australia. He is joined by Frances O’Connor, Richard Roxburgh, Dan Wyllie, Darius Amarfio-Jefferson, Cooper van Grootel and another newcomer Anastasia Bampos.

The high-octane family film sees Lodder as a Jack-the-lad who discovers that he is good at something, karting. He is encouraged in his career choice by a supportive mother. But he has to face up to challenges of his own making, as well as from other racers.

The film is directed by Owen Trevor (TV’s “Top Gear”) from a script by Steve Worland (“Paper Planes”). Production is by Jamie Hilton “(Breath”) and Sonia Borella for See Pictures.

Distribution in Australia and new Zealand is to be through Roadshow Films, which co-developed the script. It will be represented internationally by Aqute Media.

Sydney- and Perth-based See Pictures has previously released “Swinging Safari” and “The Little Death.” It is set to releases Simon Baker-directed “Breath,” crime drama “1%,” and romantic comedy “Standing up for the Sunny.”

The received finance from Screen Australia, in association with the Western Australian Regional Film Fund, through Screenwest. It also has finance from Spectrum Films, the city of Busselton and Create NSW.

Executive producers are Joel Pearlman, Michael Pontin, Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, with Barbara Gibbs as co-producer.