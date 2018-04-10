Chinese Actor Gao Yunxiang Denied Bail After Sexual Assault Arrest

Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang, who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney, Australia was denied bail by a local court on the morning of Tuesday, April 10.

Gao, 35, and another 35-year-old man named Wang Jing were arrested on March 26 in Sydney after a 36-year-old woman reported to the police, alleging Gao and Wang sexually assaulted her in her room at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The court heard that the woman reported the case to the police shortly after the incident and bruises were found on her legs. Gao pleaded not guilty and attempted to seek bail from the court afterwards, but the Sydney Central Local Court ruled that the two must remain in prison during the trial.

According to Hong Kong’s Apple Daily, the court heard that one of the accused men had sexual intercourse with the 36-year-old woman, but it was uncertain whether the man in question is Gao or Wang.

Gao is known for his roles in movies such as Johnnie To’s crime thriller “Drug War” (2013) and the popular TV series “The Legend of Mi Yue” (2015). He is married to actress Dong Xuan and they have a one-year-old daughter. Dong also appeared at the hearing in Sydney.