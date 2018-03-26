Gang Dong-won’s Hollywood Debut ‘Tsunami LA’ Secures Korean Distributor

Simon West’s “Tsunami LA,” starring one of top Korean actors, Gang Dong-won, has secured Korean distributor. J&C Media Group said that it had acquired the film and will give it a simultaneous release in Korea in 2019.

Production of “Tsunami LA” will begin in U.K. and Mexico. Gang will join in April, as soon as he wraps up Kim Ji-woon’s Korean adaptation of the Japanese animation “Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade.”

Gang starred in two of Korea’s top-grossing films of 2016, “Violent Prosecutor” and “Master,” as well as 2015 hit “The Priests.” Recently, he starred in CJ Entertainment’s “Golden Slumber,” which opened in February and earned $10.6 million during its Korean theatrical run.

Featuring a tsunami that hits Los Angeles, the film will be produced on a budget of $55 million through Hannibal Classics and Foresight Unlimited. The pair is handling international sales.

J&C previously bought Korean rights and distributed “Mechanic: Resurrection,” “John Wick Chapter Two” and last year’s box office hit, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”