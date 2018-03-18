FilMart: Fox Networks and MM2 Asia to Unveil Chinese-Language Six Pack

Fox Networks Group Asia is to expand its production of original series and feature films. It will Monday announce plans to co-produce six Chinese language-films in co-operation with Singapore mini-conglomerate mm2 Entertainment.

The channels group will have the exclusive pay-TV broadcast and digital rights in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Southeast Asia, North America, Australia to New Zealand. It expects to broadcast the films on its premium Chinese movie channel Star Chinese Movies, and on its streaming platform FOX+.

The slate spans a range of genres and are to be directed by up and coming talents from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia. Directors include Taiwan’s Gavin Lin and Malaysia’s Ryon Lee (“Show Me Your Love”).

“Last year we produced two original miniseries ‘The Trading Floor’ and ‘Stained’, both of which audiences will soon be able to watch on SCM and FOX+ later this year. This year we will be offering Chinese audiences more choice of entertainment,” said Cora Yim, SVP and head of Chinese entertainment and original production at FNG Asia.

“Nurturing and developing new talents has been an integral part of our content business and will continue to be one of our key missions,” said Chang Long Jong, CEO of fast-growing mm2 Asia. “Our own growth story serves to inspire us to groom and support our industry talents.”

Related FilMart: Sergei Bodrov Project Heads Debut Slate for Goldfinch Neon FilMart: ViuTV Buys Factual Slate From All3media

The titles include: