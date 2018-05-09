Cannes: FilmNation Strikes Output Deal With China’s iQIYI

Leading film sales and distribution firm, FilmNation Entertainment has struck a output deal with Chinese video streaming giant iQIYI. The agreement gives the Chinese streamer exclusive VoD rights access to FilmNation’s content for a three-year period.

“More Chinese movie fans than ever before will be able to experience many of the best independent films from some of the world’s most exciting directors,” said FilmNation’s Rob Carney. The agreement was announced at the Cannes Film Market, on the side of the Cannes Film Festival.

“Following on the heels of our strategic cooperation agreements with entertainment companies such as Fox, Disney, Sony, and Netflix, this exclusive partnership with FilmNation represents the next step of iQIYI bringing subscriber members an ever more international selection of high quality contents,” said Yang Xianghua, senior VP of iQIYI in a prepared statement.

IQIYI, which last month listed on the NASDAQ stock market in the U.S., is present in Cannes with “The Pluto Moment.” Directed by Zhang Ming, the film gets its world premiere in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight sidebar section.

FilmNation has its own Cannes festival moment. “Wildlife,” directed by Paul Dano and starring Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal, is set as the opening film of the Critics’ Week section.

In the market it is also selling spy thriller “355,” to be directed by Simon Kinberg and starring Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Lupita Nyong’o; Pedro Almodovar’s “Dolor Y Gloria” starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz; “Ironbark,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch; and Jude Law-starrer “The Nest.”