FilMart: ‘Theseus’ Producer Sohum Shah Pitches Fantasy Thriller ‘Tumbad’

Sohum Shah, the producer and actor behind widely acclaimed Indian drama “The Ship of Theseus” returns to Hong Kong’s FilMart with “Tumbad.”

The film, now in advanced stages of post-production, and expecting a major festival berth this summer, is a dark thriller set in British colonial India and told in a non-chronological order. With a lush and stylized look, the film also boasts horror and fantasy elements.

The film is directed by first time feature maker Rahi Anil Barve. Shah produces through his Recyclewala production company, as he did previously with Anand Gandhi’s “Theseus.” That film won India’s National Film Award in 2014 following a high-profile festival career that included Toronto, London, Tokyo and the Hong Kong IFF. Shah played the critical role of a stockbroker in “Theseus” and also doubles up in the new film with an apperance in “Tumbad.”

“Theseus” was sold by Hong Kong- and Amsterdam-based Fortissimo Films. Shah aims to use this week’s Hong Kong market to lock down an international sales agent for “Tumbad.”