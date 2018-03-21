You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FilMart: ‘Theseus’ Producer Sohum Shah Pitches Fantasy Thriller ‘Tumbad’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Recyclewala Films

Sohum Shah, the producer and actor behind widely acclaimed Indian drama “The Ship of Theseus” returns to Hong Kong’s FilMart with “Tumbad.”

The film, now in advanced stages of post-production, and expecting a major festival berth this summer, is a dark thriller set in British colonial India and told in a non-chronological order. With a lush and stylized look, the film also boasts horror and fantasy elements.

The film is directed by first time feature maker Rahi Anil Barve. Shah produces through his Recyclewala production company, as he did previously with Anand Gandhi’s “Theseus.” That film won India’s National Film Award in 2014 following a high-profile festival career that included Toronto, London, Tokyo and the Hong Kong IFF. Shah played the critical role of a stockbroker in “Theseus” and also doubles up in the new film with an apperance in “Tumbad.”

“Theseus” was sold by Hong Kong- and Amsterdam-based Fortissimo Films. Shah aims to use this week’s Hong Kong market to lock down an international sales agent for “Tumbad.”

More Film

  • FilMart: 'Theseus' Producer Sohum Shah Touts

    FilMart: 'Theseus' Producer Sohum Shah Pitches Fantasy Thriller 'Tumbad'

    Sohum Shah, the producer and actor behind widely acclaimed Indian drama “The Ship of Theseus” returns to Hong Kong’s FilMart with “Tumbad.” The film, now in advanced stages of post-production, and expecting a major festival berth this summer, is a dark thriller set in British colonial India and told in a non-chronological order. With a […]

  • Marcus Scribner, Paris Berelc

    Film News Roundup: Marcus Scribner, Paris Berelc to Star in Thriller 'Confessional'

    Sohum Shah, the producer and actor behind widely acclaimed Indian drama “The Ship of Theseus” returns to Hong Kong’s FilMart with “Tumbad.” The film, now in advanced stages of post-production, and expecting a major festival berth this summer, is a dark thriller set in British colonial India and told in a non-chronological order. With a […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Classic Movies and Cult Films Move Center Stage at New Movie Event R7al

    Sohum Shah, the producer and actor behind widely acclaimed Indian drama “The Ship of Theseus” returns to Hong Kong’s FilMart with “Tumbad.” The film, now in advanced stages of post-production, and expecting a major festival berth this summer, is a dark thriller set in British colonial India and told in a non-chronological order. With a […]

  • Kumail Nanjiani Stuber

    Kumail Nanjiani to Star With Dave Bautista in Uber Comedy 'Stuber'

    Sohum Shah, the producer and actor behind widely acclaimed Indian drama “The Ship of Theseus” returns to Hong Kong’s FilMart with “Tumbad.” The film, now in advanced stages of post-production, and expecting a major festival berth this summer, is a dark thriller set in British colonial India and told in a non-chronological order. With a […]

  • Ho Wi Ding Wraps 'Cities of

    FilMart: Ho Wi Ding Wraps Festival-Bound 'Cities of Last Things' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sohum Shah, the producer and actor behind widely acclaimed Indian drama “The Ship of Theseus” returns to Hong Kong’s FilMart with “Tumbad.” The film, now in advanced stages of post-production, and expecting a major festival berth this summer, is a dark thriller set in British colonial India and told in a non-chronological order. With a […]

  • Train to Busan Cannes Film Festival

    FilMart: Zombie Thriller ‘Train to Busan’ Heads for VR Adaptation

    Sohum Shah, the producer and actor behind widely acclaimed Indian drama “The Ship of Theseus” returns to Hong Kong’s FilMart with “Tumbad.” The film, now in advanced stages of post-production, and expecting a major festival berth this summer, is a dark thriller set in British colonial India and told in a non-chronological order. With a […]

  • Hong Kong FilMart logo

    FilMart: Booming Documentaries Still Need Support, Careful Positioning

    Sohum Shah, the producer and actor behind widely acclaimed Indian drama “The Ship of Theseus” returns to Hong Kong’s FilMart with “Tumbad.” The film, now in advanced stages of post-production, and expecting a major festival berth this summer, is a dark thriller set in British colonial India and told in a non-chronological order. With a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad