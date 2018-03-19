FilMart: Chinese Film Investor Er Dong Seeks IPO

Capitalizing on its overnight success, fast-rising Beijing-based film investor, Er Dong Pictures plans an initial public offering in Hong Kong.

The company was established only in 2015, but has already backed nearly 50 films and television productions. These include China’s box office champion “Operation Red Sea,” Hong Kong action thriller “Line Walker” starring Louis Koo and Nick Cheung, and crime thriller “Chasing the Dragon,” starring Donnie Yen and Andy Lau.

The company was making its first appearance at Hong Kong’s FilMart and Monday unveiled an ambitious lineup of Chinese-language titles. Yang Fan, Er Dong’s chief executive, said the company’s ambition is to make Chinese movies for a global audience.

He did not disclose either a date for the anticipated IPO, not the amount of new capital it would seek to raise form the share sale. In addition to film investing, the company is now running more than 20 cinemas across China.

The company announced that it will be producing a remake of John Woo’s 1989 action classic “The Killer” and the production of yet another TV adaptation of Louis Cha’s martial arts novel “The Book and the Sword”, to be written by veteran TV scriptwriter Chan Sap-sam (“My Date With A Vampire” series).

Two film productions highlighted at the conference were “The Leaker,” a suspense thriller revolving around a mysterious contagious disease, directed by Herman Yau and starring Francis Ng, Chilam Cheung and Charmaine Sheh. The other is black comedy “A Home With A View,” also directed by Yau.