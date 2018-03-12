Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Rampage’ Sets China Theatrical Release

Dwayne Johnson-starring “Rampage” is set to get a theatrical release in mainland China on April 13. That sets it as a day-and-date release coordinated with outings in most other territories.

The news was announced on Sunday by Johnson on his personal Twitter and Instagram feeds. They included a nearly 2-minute face to camera video from the ebullient star.

“Ni Hao. Obviously your boy is still working on perfecting his Mandarin, but I’m excited to be the first to share the BIG NEWS that our movie RAMPAGE is coming to your theaters APRIL13,” Johnson said on Twitter.

Directed by Brad Peyton and produced through New Line Cinema, the film has its first commercial release in the U.K. on April 11, with further releases in Europe on April 12. North America also releases the film on April 13, but given the significant time differences, the Chinese debut will actually be half a day ahead of the stateside outing. As a revenue sharing import, its release in China will likely be handled through state-backed distributors.

Johnson is a big draw in China – as elsewhere – and was star of “Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle,” the top scoring Hollywood film this year in the Middle Kingdom.

With a plot involving giant mutating apes on a destructive tear, the film features the kind of destructive action that Chinese audiences have often warmed to. Co-stars include Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Will Yun Lee, Malin Akerman and Naomie Harris.