‘S Durga’, ‘Nude’ Approved After Indian Censor Changes Tack

India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has finally cleared Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Malayalam-language ‘S Durga’ without any further cuts. The film was controversially dropped from the International Film Festival of India line-up in November.

Under the title “Sexy Durga,” the film won the Hivos Tiger award at Rotterdam in 2017 and has received considerable global festival play since then. In India, the CBFC ordered the muting of several swear words and a title change to avoid offending Hindu religious sentiments.

The film is a comment on the poor situation of women’s safety in India. On Wednesday, it was approved with a UA certificate. Sasidharan and producer Shaji Mathew are now looking for distributors.

The CBCF approved another film that the IFFI also dropped, Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi-language film “Nude.” In January, a CBFC special jury led by actress Vidya Balan passed the film with an A certificate without cuts. The film depicts the life of a woman who works as a nude model in Mumbai art school.