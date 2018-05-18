DreamWorks-Pearl Studio Animated Movie ‘Everest’ Retitled ‘Abominable’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
DreamWorks Animation logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

Everest,” the co-production between Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation, has been retitled and will be released as “Abominable,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Abominable” is currently in production and will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide beginning Sept. 27, 2019. In China, the film will be distributed by Pearl.

Jill Culton (“Open Season”) is serving as director with Todd Wilderman (“Trolls”) as co-director. Suzanne Buirgy (“Kung Fu Panda 2”) is the producer, while Tim Johnson (“Over the Hedge”) is executive producing.

Chloe Bennet stars in the lead role of Yi. Further details about the film will be revealed by Pearl Studio and DreamWorks during Pearl Studio’s studio focus session at the Annecy Film Festival next month, where director Culton will be speaking.

“Abominable” covers a 3,000-mile journey from the streets of Shanghai to the Himalayan snowscapes. When a mischievous group of friends encounter a young Yeti, they embark upon an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.

Variety reported exclusively in February that Li Ruigang’s China Media Capital had taken full ownership of Oriental DreamWorks, the joint venture between CMC and DreamWorks Animation following the release of “Kung Fu Panda 3,” and the sale of DreamWorks Animation to Universal and its parent Comcast. Oriental DreamWorks was relaunched as Pearl Studio at that point.

More Film

  • 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'

    “Everest,” the co-production between Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation, has been retitled and will be released as “Abominable,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Abominable” is currently in production and will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide beginning Sept. 27, 2019. In China, the film will be distributed by Pearl. Jill Culton (“Open Season”) is serving as […]

  • DreamWorks Animation logo

    DreamWorks-Pearl Studio Animated Movie 'Everest' Retitled 'Abominable' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Everest,” the co-production between Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation, has been retitled and will be released as “Abominable,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Abominable” is currently in production and will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide beginning Sept. 27, 2019. In China, the film will be distributed by Pearl. Jill Culton (“Open Season”) is serving as […]

  • India's Bollywood Biz Fuels Film Production

    Business From India Fuels Growth of Film Biz in Abu Dhabi

    “Everest,” the co-production between Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation, has been retitled and will be released as “Abominable,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Abominable” is currently in production and will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide beginning Sept. 27, 2019. In China, the film will be distributed by Pearl. Jill Culton (“Open Season”) is serving as […]

  • Bradley Cooper Clint Eastwood

    Bradley Cooper to Star With Clint Eastwood in 'The Mule' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Everest,” the co-production between Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation, has been retitled and will be released as “Abominable,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Abominable” is currently in production and will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide beginning Sept. 27, 2019. In China, the film will be distributed by Pearl. Jill Culton (“Open Season”) is serving as […]

  • Chandra Wilson

    'Grey's Anatomy's' Chandra Wilson to Star in Romantic Musical 'Christmas Harmony'

    “Everest,” the co-production between Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation, has been retitled and will be released as “Abominable,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Abominable” is currently in production and will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide beginning Sept. 27, 2019. In China, the film will be distributed by Pearl. Jill Culton (“Open Season”) is serving as […]

  • Jennifer Aniston Tig Notaro

    Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro to Star in Netflix Political Comedy 'First Ladies'

    “Everest,” the co-production between Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation, has been retitled and will be released as “Abominable,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Abominable” is currently in production and will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide beginning Sept. 27, 2019. In China, the film will be distributed by Pearl. Jill Culton (“Open Season”) is serving as […]

  • Cannes: Ali Abbasi's 'Border' Takes Top

    Cannes: 'Border' Leads Un Certain Regard Award Winners

    “Everest,” the co-production between Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation, has been retitled and will be released as “Abominable,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Abominable” is currently in production and will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide beginning Sept. 27, 2019. In China, the film will be distributed by Pearl. Jill Culton (“Open Season”) is serving as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad