DreamWorks-Pearl Studio Animated Movie ‘Everest’ Retitled ‘Abominable’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Everest,” the co-production between Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation, has been retitled and will be released as “Abominable,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Abominable” is currently in production and will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide beginning Sept. 27, 2019. In China, the film will be distributed by Pearl.

Jill Culton (“Open Season”) is serving as director with Todd Wilderman (“Trolls”) as co-director. Suzanne Buirgy (“Kung Fu Panda 2”) is the producer, while Tim Johnson (“Over the Hedge”) is executive producing.

Chloe Bennet stars in the lead role of Yi. Further details about the film will be revealed by Pearl Studio and DreamWorks during Pearl Studio’s studio focus session at the Annecy Film Festival next month, where director Culton will be speaking.

“Abominable” covers a 3,000-mile journey from the streets of Shanghai to the Himalayan snowscapes. When a mischievous group of friends encounter a young Yeti, they embark upon an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.

Variety reported exclusively in February that Li Ruigang’s China Media Capital had taken full ownership of Oriental DreamWorks, the joint venture between CMC and DreamWorks Animation following the release of “Kung Fu Panda 3,” and the sale of DreamWorks Animation to Universal and its parent Comcast. Oriental DreamWorks was relaunched as Pearl Studio at that point.