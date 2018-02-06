Daniel Manwaring to Take Charge at CAA Motion Pictures Group in China

Daniel Manwaring has been named as the new head of talent agency Creative Artists Agency’s motion pictures group in China. He takes over from Jonah Greenberg and will be based in Beijing.

Manwaring, who joined CAA in 2012, has, until recently, split his time between the agency’s Los Angeles headquarters, where he worked closely with the company’s media finance team, and CAA’s Beijing office.

Greenberg is leaving the agency to establish Beijing-based Salty Pictures, a production company focused on local-language content. He and Salty Pictures will be represented by CAA’s media finance group. Prior to joining CAA in 2005, Greenberg served as a producer with Beijing-based Ming Productions.

CAA’s Beijing office, established nearly 13 years ago, represents many of the top actors, directors, writers, and producers from Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. They including Zhang Yimou, Jackie Chan, Lin Chi-ling, Fan Bingbing, and Donnie Yen.

Related business, CAA China is a joint venture established last year by CAA and CMC Capital Partners (CMC), a leading Chinese fund in media and entertainment, Internet technology and content, lifestyle and live events. CAA China is headed by Mary Gu Shuhang.