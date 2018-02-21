You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Court Orders LeEco Hong Kong Unit to Close

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
leeco grove
CREDIT: Courtesy of LeEco

The Hong Kong arm of beleaguered Chinese conglomerate LeEco has been ordered to close down. A Hong Kong court Wednesday ordered its winding up after an application last month. Staff in Hong Kong were made redundant in January.

The unit had been intended as LeEco’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in 2014, and was to have provided OTT content and services via Le Corporation. It spent heavily on movie and TV rights, and had been reported as building up $9 million (HK$70 million) of debt.

Its creditors included Hong Kong film distributor Sundream Motion Pictures and newspaper Hong Kong Economic Times, which it had used for marketing.

LeEco group’s other Hong Kong company,LeSports HK said that the wind up of Le Corporation will have no impact on its operations. LeSports HK will continue to carry sports content including English Premier League soccer and NBA basketball games.

More Film

  • leeco grove

    Court Orders LeEco Hong Kong Unit to Close

    The Hong Kong arm of beleaguered Chinese conglomerate LeEco has been ordered to close down. A Hong Kong court Wednesday ordered its winding up after an application last month. Staff in Hong Kong were made redundant in January. The unit had been intended as LeEco’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in 2014, and was to have provided OTT […]

  • Danish Crown Prince Frederik speaks during

    Zentropa Joins Forces With China's WD Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Hong Kong arm of beleaguered Chinese conglomerate LeEco has been ordered to close down. A Hong Kong court Wednesday ordered its winding up after an application last month. Staff in Hong Kong were made redundant in January. The unit had been intended as LeEco’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in 2014, and was to have provided OTT […]

  • Berlin Globo Series Showcase Underscores Its

    Berlin Globo Series Showcase Underscores Its Upscale Revolution

    The Hong Kong arm of beleaguered Chinese conglomerate LeEco has been ordered to close down. A Hong Kong court Wednesday ordered its winding up after an application last month. Staff in Hong Kong were made redundant in January. The unit had been intended as LeEco’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in 2014, and was to have provided OTT […]

  • Berlinale --2018-- Filmax Lands Sales On

    Filmax International Boards 'Elcano and Magellan'

    The Hong Kong arm of beleaguered Chinese conglomerate LeEco has been ordered to close down. A Hong Kong court Wednesday ordered its winding up after an application last month. Staff in Hong Kong were made redundant in January. The unit had been intended as LeEco’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in 2014, and was to have provided OTT […]

  • Costume Designers Guild Awards: 2018 Winners

    'I, Tonya,' 'The Shape of Water' Win at 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards

    The Hong Kong arm of beleaguered Chinese conglomerate LeEco has been ordered to close down. A Hong Kong court Wednesday ordered its winding up after an application last month. Staff in Hong Kong were made redundant in January. The unit had been intended as LeEco’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in 2014, and was to have provided OTT […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad