Cinesite Producing ‘Extinct’ for China Lion, Huayi’s Wink Animation (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinesite Producing 'Extinct' for China Lion, Huayi's Wink Animation

CREDIT: Courtesy of China Lion

Production is now under way at Cinesite in Montreal on “Extinct,” an animated feature being directed by David Silverman, the co-director of Pixar hit “Monsters Inc.”

The film is a co-venture between multi-territory distributor China Lion Film, which will finance the picture, and China’s Wink Animation, part of Huayi Brothers Media.

The adventure-comedy involves an adorable species of fluffy animals, called flummels. When two flummels are transported into the present day, they learn that their genus has become extinct, and travel back in time to try to save their race. The story is written by written by Joel H Cohen, John Frink and Rob LaZebnik (“The Simpsons).

Production at Cinesite follows two years of development and is expected to scale up to 125 animators. Completion is set for the first quarter of 2020.

“From the outset, producing high quality co-productions that embody Chinese cultural elements for global distribution has been China Lion’s mission “said China Lion president Jiang Yanming.

“This feature will benefit from the considerable investment we have made and continue to make in our infrastructure and proven animation pipeline over the past 5 years,” said added Cinesite’s Montreal COO Francois Sansregret. It is the company’s fifth CG animated feature. It also has “The Addams Family” in current production for MGM at its Vancouver facility.

