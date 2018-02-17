You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chinese Animation ‘Big Fish & Begonia’ Set for April U.S. Release

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All

Funimation Films will handle the North American theatrical release of Chinese animation “Big Fish & Begonia” for Shout! Studios and Shout! Factory.

The film is one of the highest-grossing Chinese-originated animated movies of all time and premiered in the Annecy festival. It next plays at the New York International Children’s Film Festival (Feb. 23-March 18).

Taking advantage of that festival run, the film’s U.S. release is set for April 6, while a U.K. outing through Manga Entertainment is scheduled for April 18. It was released in China in 2016 and scored a huge $89 million in mainland theaters.

Produced by China’s Enlight Pictures and directed by Xuan Liang and Chun Zhang, the film entwines mythical legends and lyrical characters from beloved Chinese literary classics. The story focuses on a mysterious girl who transforms into a dolphin and discovers that the world of humans is a dangerous place.

More Film

  • Director Bahango Hopes to Inspire Congolese

    Berlin: Director Bahango Hopes to Inspire Congolese Women to Pick Up Cameras

    Funimation Films will handle the North American theatrical release of Chinese animation “Big Fish & Begonia” for Shout! Studios and Shout! Factory. The film is one of the highest-grossing Chinese-originated animated movies of all time and premiered in the Annecy festival. It next plays at the New York International Children’s Film Festival (Feb. 23-March 18). […]

  • Loco Films Acquires Germinal Roaux's Berlinale

    Loco Films Acquires Germinal Roaux's Berlinale Player 'Fortuna' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Funimation Films will handle the North American theatrical release of Chinese animation “Big Fish & Begonia” for Shout! Studios and Shout! Factory. The film is one of the highest-grossing Chinese-originated animated movies of all time and premiered in the Annecy festival. It next plays at the New York International Children’s Film Festival (Feb. 23-March 18). […]

  • Goldfinch Sets Up Program to Help

    Goldfinch Sets Up Program to Help First-Time Filmmakers Take Flight (EXCLUSIVE)

    Funimation Films will handle the North American theatrical release of Chinese animation “Big Fish & Begonia” for Shout! Studios and Shout! Factory. The film is one of the highest-grossing Chinese-originated animated movies of all time and premiered in the Annecy festival. It next plays at the New York International Children’s Film Festival (Feb. 23-March 18). […]

  • WTFilms Inks Deals on Buzzed-About Documentary

    WTFilms Inks Deals on Buzzed-About Documentary 'Wine Calling' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Funimation Films will handle the North American theatrical release of Chinese animation “Big Fish & Begonia” for Shout! Studios and Shout! Factory. The film is one of the highest-grossing Chinese-originated animated movies of all time and premiered in the Annecy festival. It next plays at the New York International Children’s Film Festival (Feb. 23-March 18). […]

  • Gerda Langkilde Lie Kaas som Clara.

    Berlin: Denmark's Good Company Films Attracts Emerging Talent

    Funimation Films will handle the North American theatrical release of Chinese animation “Big Fish & Begonia” for Shout! Studios and Shout! Factory. The film is one of the highest-grossing Chinese-originated animated movies of all time and premiered in the Annecy festival. It next plays at the New York International Children’s Film Festival (Feb. 23-March 18). […]

  • Top German Filmmakers Set Up Seven

    Top German Filmmakers Set Up Seven Elephants (EXCLUSIVE)

    Funimation Films will handle the North American theatrical release of Chinese animation “Big Fish & Begonia” for Shout! Studios and Shout! Factory. The film is one of the highest-grossing Chinese-originated animated movies of all time and premiered in the Annecy festival. It next plays at the New York International Children’s Film Festival (Feb. 23-March 18). […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad