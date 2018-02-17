Chinese Animation ‘Big Fish & Begonia’ Set for April U.S. Release

Funimation Films will handle the North American theatrical release of Chinese animation “Big Fish & Begonia” for Shout! Studios and Shout! Factory.

The film is one of the highest-grossing Chinese-originated animated movies of all time and premiered in the Annecy festival. It next plays at the New York International Children’s Film Festival (Feb. 23-March 18).

Taking advantage of that festival run, the film’s U.S. release is set for April 6, while a U.K. outing through Manga Entertainment is scheduled for April 18. It was released in China in 2016 and scored a huge $89 million in mainland theaters.

Produced by China’s Enlight Pictures and directed by Xuan Liang and Chun Zhang, the film entwines mythical legends and lyrical characters from beloved Chinese literary classics. The story focuses on a mysterious girl who transforms into a dolphin and discovers that the world of humans is a dangerous place.