China’s Tencent Boards Skydance’s ‘Terminator’

Tencent, China’s leading social media and games firm, has boarded Skydance Media’s upcoming “Terminator” film.

Through its Tencent Pictures wing, the Chinese giant will co-finance the movie as a global partner. It will also handle the distribution, marketing and merchandising of the film in China.

This is the first content collaboration between the two companies since they entered into a partnership, with Tencent making a strategic investment in Skydance Media.

The film is directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron and David Ellison.It is a direct sequel to Cameron’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, both reprising their iconic roles as The Terminator and Sarah Connor from the first two “Terminator’ films.

The new story will introduce the next generation of characters played by rising stars Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049, “Halt and Catch Fire”), Natalia Reyes (“Lady, La Vendedora de Rosas”), Diego Boneta (“Scream Queens,” Rock of Ages), and Gabriel Luna (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) Specific details on the characters are being kept under wraps.

Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox are also co-financing the film which is scheduled for U.S. release the Friday before Thanksgiving on November 22, 2019. The movie will be distributed domestically by Paramount Pictures and internationally (excluding China) by 20th Century Fox.