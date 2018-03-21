China Movie Industry Oversight Shifted to Communist Propaganda Department

Movie and TV industry regulation in China have been moved under the direct control of the propaganda department of the Communist Party.

The move was announced on Tuesday and follows news that emerged last week that the State Administration for Film Radio Press Publishing and Television (SAPPRFT) was to be scrapped and replaced with a new body reporting to the State Council, or cabinet of ministers.

The Tuesday announcement said that the changes had been approved earlier in the day by fifth plenary session pf the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament. The change has immediate effect.

In a highly symbolic indicator, the Dragon Mark will disappear. The on-screen title card has appeared for years preceding any film that has received official approval to be released.

The abolition and replacement of SAPPRFT had been mooted for a couple of weeks, but it was not immediately clear how it would happen. Some sources reported that SAPPRFT would be merged with the Ministry of Culture, while others reported a merger with the Propaganda or Publicity department. There may be further enlightenment in the coming days, as it becomes clearer who has been appointed to head the expanded the new State Administration of Radio and TV.

“The main duties of the State Administration of Radio and TV Affairs are to implement the (Communist) Party’s propaganda policies and policies, formulate policies and measures for radio and television management, and supervise the implementation thereof,” said an announcement from China Film group.

The move is likely to interpreted as a further tightening of regulatory control of the film and TV sectors, and increased involvement of the Communist Party in media matters. That would be in line with recent trends in China.

Many of the measures unveiled in the recent “Two Sessions” of China’s parliament have further eroded any separation of powers between the organs of state and the control of the ruling Communist Party.

President Xi Jinping, addressing the closing session of the National People’s Congress on Tuesday, described the Communist Party’s status as “The most essential feature of Socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

Xi said that the Communist Party is “the leader of everything.” And explained that all other parties, organizations and people should unite around the core of the party.