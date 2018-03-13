You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China to Put Media Under Cabinet-Level Control, Abolish SAPPRFT

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chinese President Xi Jinping claps while addressing the media as he introduces new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at Beijing's Great Hall of the People . The seven-member Standing Committee, the inner circle of Chinese political power, was paraded in front of assembled media on the first day following the end of the 19th Communist Party CongressParty Congress, Beijing, China - 25 Oct 2017
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

China is to abolish the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), the regulatory body which currently oversees the media and entertainment sector.

It will be replaced by a new state radio and television administration, that is attached to the State Council or cabinet, according to documents released Tuesday. The proposal is being put to China’s ongoing national legislative session for deliberation.

The most immediate effect is likely to putting media and entertainment under ever closer control of the ruling Communist Party.

“The proposed administration, directly under the State Council, will be responsible for drafting policies and measures for radio and television management and their implementation, coordinating development of broadcasting undertakings and industries, promoting institutional reform in the sectors, importing radio and television programs, and facilitating the sectors to go global,” said official news agency Xinhua.

The move is one of several administrative mergers within the Chinese government, announced in the past days and being voted on at China’s annual parliamentary sessions.

It is also expected that China Central Television, China Radio International and China National Radio may also be merged to form a new state broadcasting giant.

SAPPRFT was itself formed from a merger of regulatory bodies in March 2013. The government combined the State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television (SARFT) with the General Administration of Press and Publication. The merger is sufficiently recent that many people in the entertainment industry still refer to SAPPRFT as SARFT.

More Film

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping claps while

    China to Put Media Under Cabinet-Level Control, Abolish SAPPRFT

    China is to abolish the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), the regulatory body which currently oversees the media and entertainment sector. It will be replaced by a new state radio and television administration, that is attached to the State Council or cabinet, according to documents released Tuesday. The proposal is […]

  • 'The Gospel of Eureka' Review

    SXSW Film Review: 'The Gospel of Eureka'

    China is to abolish the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), the regulatory body which currently oversees the media and entertainment sector. It will be replaced by a new state radio and television administration, that is attached to the State Council or cabinet, according to documents released Tuesday. The proposal is […]

  • Boundries Movie SXSW

    SXSW Film Review: 'Boundaries'

    China is to abolish the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), the regulatory body which currently oversees the media and entertainment sector. It will be replaced by a new state radio and television administration, that is attached to the State Council or cabinet, according to documents released Tuesday. The proposal is […]

  • movies-anywhere

    Fandango Joins Disney-Owned Movies Anywhere

    China is to abolish the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), the regulatory body which currently oversees the media and entertainment sector. It will be replaced by a new state radio and television administration, that is attached to the State Council or cabinet, according to documents released Tuesday. The proposal is […]

  • Garbage-Review

    Berlin Film Review: 'Garbage'

    China is to abolish the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), the regulatory body which currently oversees the media and entertainment sector. It will be replaced by a new state radio and television administration, that is attached to the State Council or cabinet, according to documents released Tuesday. The proposal is […]

  • Josie

    Film Review: 'Josie'

    China is to abolish the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), the regulatory body which currently oversees the media and entertainment sector. It will be replaced by a new state radio and television administration, that is attached to the State Council or cabinet, according to documents released Tuesday. The proposal is […]

  • The Happys

    Film Review: 'The Happys'

    China is to abolish the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), the regulatory body which currently oversees the media and entertainment sector. It will be replaced by a new state radio and television administration, that is attached to the State Council or cabinet, according to documents released Tuesday. The proposal is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad